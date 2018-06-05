New UW budget calls for higher fees, room-and-board costs

Quantcast
By: Associated Press June 5, 2018 4:31 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents are moving to approve a new budget that would increase student fees as well as room-and-board costs.

The regents are scheduled to approve the 2018-19 budget on Friday at UW-Milwaukee. The spending plan calls for raising student fees at four-year schools by $33 a student on average. Room and board would increase by an average of $118.

Student costs would remain relatively flat at two-year schools. UW-Marinette is the only school that wants to raise its fees, seeking a $9 increase to offset depleted reserves. UW-Marathon County and UW-Marinette want to increase room rates by $65 and $227 respectively. UW-Marathon County is the only school that wants to raise meal-plan prices using a $56 increase.

The budget wouldn’t raise tuition.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

