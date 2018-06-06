Building Blocks: Milwaukee Ballet’s Baumgartner Center for Dance

Project name: Baumgartner Center for Dance

Address: 132 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee

Size: 52,000 square feet

Start date: June 2018

Estimated completion: Late 2019

Owner: Milwaukee Ballet

Architects: HGA Architects and Engineers, Minneapolis

General contractor: Catalyst Construction, Milwaukee

Significance of the project: The Baumgartner Center for Dance will house the Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, the only accredited professional studio school in the Midwest. The center will have seven studios, helping to shorten waiting lists and allowing new classes to be offered. More than 600 families in the greater Milwaukee area are already taking part in classes now offered by the Milwaukee Ballet.