Building Blocks: Milwaukee Ballet’s Baumgartner Center for Dance

Project name: Baumgartner Center for Dance
Address: 132 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee
Size: 52,000 square feet
Start date: June 2018
Estimated completion: Late 2019
Owner: Milwaukee Ballet
Architects: HGA Architects and Engineers, Minneapolis
General contractor: Catalyst Construction, Milwaukee
Significance of the project: The Baumgartner Center for Dance will house the Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, the only accredited professional studio school in the Midwest. The center will have seven studios, helping to shorten waiting lists and allowing new classes to be offered. More than 600 families in the greater Milwaukee area are already taking part in classes now offered by the Milwaukee Ballet.