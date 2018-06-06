Justices send challenge of Eau Claire’s Confluence project back to lower court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has ordered a circuit court to review whether city officials in Eau Claire properly extended cash grants to for downtown renovations.

A group of taxpayers sued in 2015 alleging the city had failed to justify its creation of tax incremental districts to pay for the project and that the city’s cash grants for renovation work amounted to illegal property-tax breaks for the developer.

Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Paul Lenz dismissed the case, finding the taxpayers in the case had failed to show standing.

The Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision Wednesday affirmed Lenz’s decision but ordered a lower court to review how the city had found the tax districts to be necessary.

The state Justice Department has warned a victory for the taxpayers would endanger various economic-development projects, including Foxconn Technology Group’s Mount Pleasant campus.