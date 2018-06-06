New Milwaukee Bucks arena won’t offer plastic straws

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The new home of the Milwaukee Bucks won’t offer plastic straws at events.

Officials also said on Tuesday that the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center will use compostable food packaging.

The general manager of the center, Raj Saha, said officials at the arena are committed to protecting the environment.

Saha says the arena’s full environmental plan will be released as opening day approaches.

The $524 million arena is nearing completion in downtown Milwaukee. The venue is expected to open this fall.