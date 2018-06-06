State building commission approves more than $40M worth of new projects

The Wisconsin Building Commission approved more than $40 million worth of construction projects on Wednesday.

The approvals included $26.6 million for a new fish hatchery in Sheboygan County to feed Lake Michigan fisheries, $7.8 million for improvements to various Department of Military Affairs site and money to draw up plans for a new $55.1 million building at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

“The projects that the State Building Commission approved today will maintain and strengthen the delivery of important services and resources to the public,” Governor Scott Walker said in a news release. “I would like to thank the members of the Building Commission for their support in moving these important projects forward.”

The approvals given on Wednesday were for:

Structured cabling improvements and renovations and other improvements to buildings at the Southern Wisconsin Center, for $1.8 million



Various remodeling and electrical-safety improvements at the Wisconsin Resource Center, for $715,300



Parking, site fencing and other repairs and remodeling work at various Department of Military Affairs sites, for $7.8 million



The authority to build a new indoor fish hatchery at the Kettle Moraine Springs Fish Hatchery to meet the stocking needs of Lake Michigan fisheries, for $26.6 million



An addition to the Department of Natural Resources’ existing Hayward fire-control storage building in Sawyer County, for $434,300



The authority to extend electrical service to as many as 200 state park campsites to meet customer needs, and to perform other work at various sites, for $1 million



The authority to plan for the new $55.1 million UW-Platteville Sesquicentennial Hall project



Renovations to restrooms in UW-River Falls’ McMillan Hall, for $2.3 million