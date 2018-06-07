Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Meet the road warrior: Hoffman carries on the dirt-moving tradition

Meet the road warrior: Hoffman carries on the dirt-moving tradition

By: Chris Thompson June 7, 2018 1:48 pm

Jim Hoffman sometimes wonders what his grandfather would think of their family run road construction business today.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo