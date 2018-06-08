State may increase public safety near Foxconn facility

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Officials in southeast Wisconsin are increasing public safety services to prepare for the influx of people and traffic resulting from Foxconn Technology Group’s manufacturing complex.

The Journal Times reports that the village of Mount Pleasant’s Finance/Legal/License Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended approving funding for four additional police officers for next year. The Village Board will now consider the proposal.

The Police Department is seeking $150,000, which would be funded by a tax increment district set up for the Foxconn development.

Village President Dave DeGroot says special Foxconn legislation passed last year provides public safety funds and allows the village to increase department personnel.

Authorities are particularly concerned about increases in crime related to drugs, alcohol, prostitution and human trafficking as officials expect more people to travel through the area.