Poor roads may cost Walker election

There are many accomplishments that Gov. Scott Walker can rightfully claim since taking office. Economic development, check. Lower taxes on people and businesses, check. Low unemployment, check. Educational opportunities and workforce development, check and check.

So why, then, would a successful governor with all that going for him, who is up for re-election, blow it by not announcing a plan to repair the abysmal roads we have in Wisconsin?

While there are three planned projects in Kenosha County during 2018, there are no active projects listed on the 511 Wisconsin Construction Projects.

The final report of a regional freeway-reconstruction plan was completed in 2003 and a variety of funding options have been offered up and discussed. Yet here we still sit.

Does Walker not understand that we are discussing roads at the dinner table? Does he not see vehicles bouncing down the road? Does he not see motorcycles swerving to avoid one obstacle after the next?

We think he will lose this election if he doesn’t present a comprehensive plan to repair our roads, along with a plan to pay for it. We think he must be getting bad advice if he is being told that at-a-boys outweigh our current road troubles.

We need sound roads to move the goods we are manufacturing. We need good roads to impress our many tourists who spend time and money in our state. And, most importantly, we need great roads to serve the taxpayers who expect safe and adequate travel.

We continue to borrow and wait on federal grants as the situation gets worse. We need leadership and that starts in the governor’s office. Pick a funding source, lay the plan out and present it to the state of Wisconsin with the same enthusiasm that was shown for the $100-a-family tax credit announced months ago.

We know new roads will cost big money. We know the money will come in the form of gas tax, tolls or some other tax. We get it, but what we are not understanding and don’t appreciate is the inactivity on this critical issue.

Governor, present a plan to repair our roads now, or someone else probably will put the plan together when you lose the election.

– Kenosha News