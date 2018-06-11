Union leaders rallying for Mitchell say this time different (UPDATE)

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Embracing the label of “union boss,” the state firefighters president and Democratic candidate for governor Mahlon Mitchell rallied organized labor supporters on Monday, urging them to unite to elect him in August and then defeat Gov. Scott Walker.

Mitchell is one of 10 Democratic candidates for governor, but his position as head of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin has given him an early advantage in union backing — both in campaign donations and people power.

Mitchell previously ran as the Democratic lieutenant governor candidate in the unsuccessful attempt to recall Walker in 2012. His union joined others in marching and protesting against the state’s Act 10 law, which effectively ended collective bargaining for most public-sector workers.

That law, and various others supported by Walker, such as one making Wisconsin a right-to-work state, has galvanized union opposition to the Republican incumbent, who is seeking a third term. But Democrats have been unable to defeat either him or other Republicans who’ve supported anti-union policies, a point of deep frustration and anger that speakers at the rally touched on Monday.

“I watched us fail in 2010,” said Harold Schaitberger, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, who came to Wisconsin to protest Walker in 2011. “I watched us fail in 2012. I watched us fail in 2013 and 2014. When we were committed to make a change, but we didn’t step up enough. We didn’t bring enough to the battlefield. We didn’t invest enough in order to win. This time I’m bringing everything I’ve got.”

Schaitberger called Wisconsin “ground zero” on the national fight for middle-class workers. He said Mitchell was the only candidate in the crowded Democratic field who could beat Walker, who is seeking a third term after unsuccessfully running for president.

The Wisconsin Republican Party has branded Mitchell a “union boss,” criticizing his $200,000 salary and his union’s donations to Democratic candidates. Walker often warns of big union money targeting him as a way to raise money.

Mitchell embraced the “union boss” label on Monday.

“I don’t mind being called that because unions helped build the best middle class in the world,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell called for creating a broad coalition, and placing a special emphasis on black voters in Milwaukee. Mitchell, who is black, said his campaign recently opened an office on the north side of Milwaukee as part of its attempts to increase black voter turnout at the polls by as many as 50,000 voters.

“If we don’t do that, we don’t win a general election,” Mitchell said.

The rally came hours after the liberal group Wisconsin’s Choice announced that Mitchell was among four Democratic candidates that had advanced through a second round of online voting designed to pick a favorite before the primary election on Aug. 14.

Wisconsin’s Choice is a collaboration between the pro-Bernie Sanders group Our Wisconsin Revolution and the Wisconsin Working Families Party. It started the poll as a way to unofficially narrow the Democratic field ahead of the primary.

Along with Mitchell, others advancing to the group’s final round of voting were former state Rep. Kelda Roys, of Madison, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and the political activist Mike McCabe. The winner of the unscientific poll will be named on July 23.

Other Democratic candidates on the ballot are state Superintendent Tony Evers; state Rep. Dana Wachs, of Eau Claire; Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik; former state party leader Matt Flynn; and corporate attorney Josh Pade.