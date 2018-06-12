Michels Corp. ‘pondering’ commercial development in Milwaukee

As Michels Corp. begins work on a pair of large jobs near the Foxconn project in southeast Wisconsin, it’s also planning a commercial development at an industrial riverfront site in Milwaukee.

Andrew Schmitt, of Michels Realty, told Milwaukee’s Plan Commission last week that plans for the site are still in the works. The Brownsville-based contractor bought the site at the northwest corner of South 1st Street and East Becher Street in April 2017 for $3.6 million.

“Basically we’re looking to clean up this parcel. We’re pondering some commercial development here,” Schmitt said. “There are still a lot of pieces that need to fall into place.”

David Stegeman, chief legal counsel for Michels Corp., declined to comment on the project on Tuesday.

Schmitt appeared before the commission to seek approval to vacate part of South 2nd Street, a road that only exists in property records. Two Michels-affiliated real estate companies purchased the four-parcel site, which includes a building where the Horny Goat tavern once operated. The land is also bordered to the north and west by the Kinnickinnic River.

Pressed for details about the development, Schmitt told commission members that the site could house a “series of users,” but he declined to discuss the project further.

“We have some interesting ideas,” he said.

Michels Corp., which employs 6,000 nationally, has lately won a slew of work in the Milwaukee area, including site work at Foxconn Technology Group’s Racine County factory. In late May, the company won a $168.8 million contract for road work near the factory and was the low-bidder on another $80 million worth of road work.