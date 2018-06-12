Obama-linked group targeting Walker, Ryan’s seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The political group formed by former President Barack Obama says it is setting its sights Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and the congressional district currently represented by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Organizing for Action announced its priority races nationwide on Tuesday.

In addition to defeating Walker and electing a Democrat to replace Ryan, the group says it’s also working to elect enough Democrats to flip control of the state Senate to Democrats. Republicans hold an 18-14 majority with one vacancy.

The group notes that the Wisconsin Legislature is in charge of redistricting, a process that will be done after the 2020 Census.

Republicans had complete control of both the Senate and Assembly during the last round of redistricting, drawing up maps that are being fought in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The next governor has veto power over those maps.