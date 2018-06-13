Building Blocks: Milwaukee Urban Stables

Project name: Milwaukee Urban Stables
Address: 143 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee
Cost: $5.5 million
Estimated start month: September 2018
Estimated completion month: September 2019
Owner: MCEC Development LLC of the Wisconsin Preservation Fund, Milwaukee
Architects: Uihlein/Wilson-Ramlow/Stein Architects, Milwaukee
General contractor: Morton Buildings, Morton, Illinois
Plans call for the construction of stables, indoor and outdoor riding areas, and offices for both a therapeutic riding operation and the Milwaukee Police Department's mounted patrol. Various partners are also contributing to the project, including Hamilton High School, the Milwaukee Rotary Club and the Veterans Administration.