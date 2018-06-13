Building Blocks: Milwaukee Urban Stables

Project name: Milwaukee Urban Stables

Address: 143 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee

Cost: $5.5 million

Estimated start month: September 2018

Estimated completion month: September 2019

Owner: MCEC Development LLC of the Wisconsin Preservation Fund, Milwaukee

Architects: Uihlein/Wilson-Ramlow/Stein Architects, Milwaukee

General contractor: Morton Buildings, Morton, Illinois

Significance of the project: Plans call for the construction of stables, indoor and outdoor riding areas, and offices for both a therapeutic riding operation and the Milwaukee Police Department’s mounted patrol. Various partners are also contributing to the project, including Hamilton High School, the Milwaukee Rotary Club and the Veterans Administration.