Illinois officials concerned over environmental risks of Foxconn plant

CHICAGO (AP) — County officials in northeastern Illinois are concerned about the possible environmental risks posed by the manufacturing plant Foxconn plans to build in southeast Wisconsin.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that the Lake County Board unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for Wisconsin officials to reconsider waiving environmental regulations for the Taiwanese company. S

Aaron Lawlor, chairman of the Lake County Board, said the change in pollution standards “will compromise the environmental integrity and resiliency of natural resources” in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource said last month that it’s weighing the Foxconn plant’s possible effects on the environment while it considers issuing a permit for the project.

Foxconn plans to build a $10 billion plant that will make advanced liquid-crystal-display panels.