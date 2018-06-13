Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / OSHA fines Appleton roofing contractor $120K for safety hazards

OSHA fines Appleton roofing contractor $120K for safety hazards

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 13, 2018 9:16 am

An Appleton-based roofing contractor faces more than $120,000 in fines from federal regulators after exposing workers to falls and other safety hazards at two Wisconsin job sites.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo