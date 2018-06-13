WisDOT awards $25M in contracts for work near Foxconn

Medford-based James Peterson and Sons and Waukesha-based Zignego Construction are the low bidders for more than $25 million worth of road projects to be built near Foxconn Technology Group’s site in Mount Pleasant.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation named the two companies on Tuesday.

James Peterson and Sons, which is based in Medford and owns Buteyn-Peterson Construction in Sheboygan, was the sole bidder for $16.3 million worth of road work on Braun Road in Racine County, near Foxconn’s $10 billion complex, where construction work is just getting underway.

Separately, Zignego outbid James Peterson and Menomonee Falls-based Super Western for $8.9 million worth of work on International Drive in Mount Pleasant. James Peterson offered to do that job for $9.3 million; Super Western bid $11.3 million.

The announcement followed on bid lettings for other road work related to the Foxconn project.

In late May, Brownsville-based Michels Corp. won a $168.8 million WisDOT contract calling for the addition of a fourth lane of traffic to Interstate 94 and the reconstruction of various interchanges between Kenosha and Racine counties. Michels was also a low bidder on a separate, $80 million project near the Foxconn site.

The first phase of the Foxconn project itself also began in May, when officials company awarded $100 million worth of site work to 27 companies.

Of the road projects being undertaken in connection with the Foxconn factory, the largest calls for 36 miles of Interstate 94 to be rebuilt from Milwaukee to the Illinois border. That stretch of interstate runs just west of Foxconn’s factory site.

Last week, federal officials announced Wisconsin would receive $160 million for the planned I-94 work as part of a U.S Department of Transportation Rebuilding America grant. Although the grant amounted to $86 million less than what officials sought, a spokesman for Governor Scott Walker said the state could still pay for the work using cash balances from transportation-revenue bonds and would not have to delay projects in other parts of the state.