Foxconn, Wisconsin university, announce internship program

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are starting an internship program that will send engineering students to the company’s headquarters in Taiwan for a semester.

The program announced Thursday is designed to recruit local talent for the company’s planned manufacturing campus in southeast Wisconsin. Foxconn plans to make advanced liquid-crystal-display panels at the complex, which is being built in Mount Pleasant.

The university says five students from its College of Engineering and Applied Science will be chosen this fall. They will spend time in Mount Pleasant before going to Taiwan in February and will work on projects at one of the company’s sites there until June.

UWM and Foxconn officials say the internship program could be expanded to other universities and colleges in the state and region.