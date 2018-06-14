Wisconsin unemployment holds at 2.8 percent in May

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at a record low for a second straight month in May.

The state Department of Workforce Development released data Thursday showing the unemployment rate held at 2.8 percent last month.

The labor-force participation rate increased to 68.9 percent in May, up from 68.8 percent in April. DWD estimated 3,090,200 people were employed in May and 89,200 were unemployed.

The state added 600 government jobs between May and April but lost 5,300 private-sector jobs in total.

Gov. Scott Walker, who is up for re-election in November, has been touting the unemployment rate as a sign that the policies he has helped enact during the past seven-plus years are working. Democrats say the state is riding a national economic wave and lags the national average for job creation.