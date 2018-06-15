Ariens closing Nebraska plant, affecting nearly 200 workers

A company that makes power equipment for outdoor use is closing its plant in southeast Nebraska and consolidating its operations in Wisconsin.

Ariens Co., which makes lawn mowers, snow blowers and similar equipment, said in an announcement Thursday that nearly 200 employees at its Auburn plant will be affected. The shutdown is expected to wrap up between Aug. 17 and Oct. 15.

Production will be moved to the company’s headquarters plant in Brillion, Wisconsin, as a way to hold down costs.

The company says full-time Auburn employees will be provided with a severance package set in accordance with the number of years they’ve worked at the plant. And employees may apply for positions at the Wisconsin site and can receive a moving bonus.

Ariens bought the Auburn plant in November 2007 from Auburn Consolidated Industries.