Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Crews respond to pipeline explosion in Kansas

Crews respond to pipeline explosion in Kansas

By: Associated Press June 15, 2018 11:17 am

HESSTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a natural-gas pipeline has exploded in a rural area in central Kansas, sending flames shooting more than 75 feet into the air.

A Harvey County dispatcher says the explosion was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday near the town of Hesston, which is about 30 miles north of Wichita. No injuries have been reported.

The gas line belongs to Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline. Rob Southard, a company spokesman, says everyone is safe and that the gas supply has been shut off. He says crews will wait until the excess gas in the line burns off before repairing it.

He says the cause of the fire is under investigation. He says there was no excavation work being done in the area beforehand.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo