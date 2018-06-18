Ground broken on repair work at Manitowoc ferry dock

About $4 million worth of work got underway on Monday to repair the dock used by a ferry service in Manitowoc following damage sustained during the 2015-16 winter.

The ferry, the S.S. Bader, crosses Lake Michigan between Manitowoc and Ludington, Mich. The ferry’s dock was damaged not only in the winter of 2015 and 2016 but also during a winter storm in April this year.

Of the money needed for the repairs, about $3 million is coming from the state’s Harbor Assistance Program. Manitowoc and the S.S. Badger are each contributing $502,750 to the project.

“The S.S. Badger is an important driver of tourism and commerce for the State of Wisconsin,” Gov. Scott Walker said in an official statement. “Not only do 85,000 passengers a year enjoy their memorable passage on board, local and statewide businesses also rely on the ferry as an important mode of transportation for moving vehicles and cargo across Lake Michigan.”