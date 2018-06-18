Quantcast
Racine starts $1.5M worker training program as building blitz looms

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 18, 2018 3:31 pm

State and local officials on Monday announced steps they'd be taking to train Racine County residents for the surge of construction work that's expected to result from Foxconn Technology Group’s plans to build a massive factory in the Racine County village of Mount Pleasant.

