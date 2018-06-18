Quantcast
Wisconsin residents reminisce about 2008 flood

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com June 18, 2018 6:00 am

By BARRY ADAMS Wisconsin State Journal MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ten years ago, southern Wisconsin was a wet mess. Dams failed, roads washed out, basements filled with water, businesses were lost, levees were breached and farmland flooded. The biggest disaster occurred when Lake Delton drained into the Wisconsin River, taking five homes with it and depriving resorts and other enterprises ...

