WisDOT names 14 subs on $168M I-94 reconstruction

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced 14 subcontractors that will be working under Brownsville’s Michels Corp. on $168.8 million worth of road work on Interstate 94.

Michels Corp. out-bid Chicago-based Walsh Construction and Wiscon Valley Constructors, a company registered to Waukesha-based Payne & Dolan, to win work on the project in late May.

Of the 14 subcontractors that will work under Michels on the project, 12 are based in Wisconsin and four are certified as Disadvantaged Business Enterprise businesses. Work rebuilding the northbound lanes of I-94 will start on Friday.

Here are the companies that will be working on the project and the types of work they will be doing:

Arbor Green, Portage, installing signs and guardrails

Arrow-Crete Construction, Milwaukee, concrete work

Century Fence Company, Pewaukee, pavement marking

Con-Cor Company, Menomonee Falls, sawing concrete and asphalt

Diversified Infrastructure Services, Fond Du Lac, surveying

Hoffman Construction, Black River Falls, earthwork, storm-sewer work and structure and roadway removals

Homer Tree Service, Lockport, Illinois, clearing and grubbing

Lunda Construction, Black River Falls, work on concrete bridges

Mega Rentals, Madison, traffic-control and pavement marking

Pavement Maintenance, Menomonee Falls, road sweeping

Payne & Dolan, Waukesha, asphalt paving

Pro Electric, Franksville, installing traffic-management systems

Surface Preparation Technologies, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, installing rumble strips

Twin Lakes Transit, Eden, trucking