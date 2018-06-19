Trump’s tariff tiff continues, causing fear of economic slowdown (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump proposed a new series of tariffs on Chinese imports on Tuesday, upping the stakes in a months-long trade dispute that has driven up the price of steel, aluminum and lumber.

On Tuesday, Trump directed the U.S. Trade Representative to draw up new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, moving the countries closer to a trade war. China has threatened to retaliate with what it called “comprehensive measures” aimed at American companies in China.

The tariffs comes as the latest round of duties that have pushed up the price of steel, aluminum and lumber, causing construction trades groups to warn that a building slowdown could be the result. Construction costs rose steadily in May, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Considering the impact the mere threat of tariffs have had on materials prices and demand, prices are likely to increase further as the new trade restrictions come online,” Steven Sandherr, chief executive of the Associated General Contractors of America, said in a statement last week. “Forcing contractors to pay more for materials and wait longer to receive them will make construction more costly and slower.”

Tariffs have caused the costs for a host of common construction products to rise sharply. A punitive duty the Trump administration applied to lumber imports from Canada has raised the price of a new home by $9,000, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

And trade disputes pushed the cost of all construction inputs up 4.2 percent year-over-year in May, according to BLS data. The increase was driven mainly be more expensive steel, aluminum and lumber products, including: aluminum mill shapes, which rose 17.3 percent; lumber and plywood, which jumped 13.9 percent and steel-mill products, which increase 10.5 percent.

In an interview last week, Senator Tammy Baldwin said tariffs are appropriate when they’re directed at countries that have put their American competitors at a disadvantage, although the use of tariffs against Canada, Mexico and the EU will have “huge unintended consequences,” she said.

“Tariffs are legitimate in my mind if aimed at those who cheat — China, sometimes India, and I can think of other examples,” Baldwin said in an interview Friday. “China in particular, with huge state subsidies, make it a terribly uneven playing field. We have a national security interest in keeping industries alive, especially if they relate to our security mission or our infrastructure.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, Baldwin prodded Trump to support the “Buy America, Hire America” provisions she wants to set on infrastructure projects. Those would require materials on federal products to be supplied by U.S. companies. Manholes, for instance, would have to come from companies like Neenah Foundry in Wisconsin.

During a visit to Kenosha last year, Trump had said he supports “Buy America” legislation calling for the use of U.S.-made product in water-infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, economists were warning that back-and-forth tariffs on Chinese and American goods could slow economic growth. Oxford Economics estimates that if Trump imposed duties on the $200 billion worth of imports he proposed on Tuesday and China responded in kind, U.S. growth could slow by 0.3 percentage point next year.

The White House hasn’t set a date for the imposition of new tariffs. The next step would be for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to identify Chinese goods that would be penalized and then conduct a legal review.

In the first round of penalties announced by both countries, the U.S. plans to start, on July 6, to impose tariffs of 25 percent on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports, such as construction machinery and aerospace and power-generation equipment. The White House is finishing up a list of $16 billion worth of additional goods it plans to sanction later.

China is retaliating by raising import duties on $34 billion worth of American goods. They include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, whiskey and soybeans.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report