Utility buys Wisconsin land for substation to power Foxconn (UPDATE)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — American Transmission Co. has bought land to build a proposed electrical substation for the $10 billion manufacturing complex Foxconn Technology Group is building in southeast Wisconsin.

ATC confirmed on Monday that it had bought 33 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $2.4 million, the Kenosha News reported.

ATC wants to build a new substation east of the Foxconn complex and connect it with high-voltage power lines. The utility plans to have new lines run between Kenosha County and Racine County.

Foxconn is expected to use about 200 megawatts of electricity, which is six times more than the next-largest factory in the state, according to ATC. The Taiwanese company plans to make advanced liquid-crystal-display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions.

ATC needs to win approval of the project from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. Work on the substation and the $117 million electric transmission lines could begin in the fall.

ATC expects the electrical infrastructure to be in service by late next year or early 2020.

The cost of the project would be spread among about 5 million residential electric customers over 40 years, the utility said.

“The typical residential customer would pay pennies per year over the life of the project,” said Alissa Braatz, an ATC spokeswoman.

The utility doesn’t operate power-generating plants, but instead owns and runs the high-voltage systems that delivers electricity to many parts of Wisconsin. ATC is owned by various Wisconsin utilities, including We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Alliant Energy, Madison Gas & Electric and Superior Water, Light and Power.