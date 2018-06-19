Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Walker’s graduation pledge reminiscent of jobs promise

Walker’s graduation pledge reminiscent of jobs promise

By: Associated Press June 19, 2018 3:31 pm

Gov. Scott Walker, who famously promised in 2010 to create 250,000 jobs but still hasn't done it, has made a new pledge for his latest campaign: give Wisconsin the country's highest rate in the country for high-school graduations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo