Ariens Specialty Brands to close Janesville plant

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Ariens Specialty Brands, a maker of power equipment for outdoor use, is closing its plant in Janesville by the end of the year, idling 140 employees.

WKOW-TV reports the layoffs come as Ariens announced it will exit the direct-marketing business in an effort to concentrate on its main power-equipment business.

It has signed agreements to sell two of the three brands that make up its direct-marketing division and continues to explore options for the third. Company officials met with employees in Janesville on Tuesday. Some employees will receive a severance package set in accordance with their years of service.

Ariens announced plans last week to close its plant in southeast Nebraska and move its operations there to its headquarters in Brillion, Wisconsin.

Ariens then said that nearly 200 employees at the Auburn plant would be affected. The shutdown is expected to wrap up between Aug. 17 and Oct. 15.

The company said the affected employees could apply for positions at the Wisconsin site and can receive a moving bonus.

Ariens bought the Auburn plant in November 2007 from Auburn Consolidated Industries.