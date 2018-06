Project name: GLK Foods corporate office

Address: 3912 N. Lighting Dr., Appleton

Cost: $1.8 million

Start month: September 2017

Completion month: June 2018

Owner: GLK Foods

General contractor/designer: Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Appleton

Significance of the project: Owned by the same family for four generations, GLK Foods has been involved in making the sauerkraut for more than 100 years, becoming the largest kraut producer in the world.