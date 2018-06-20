Quantcast
Commercial shipping affected by Trump visit to Duluth

By: Associated Press June 20, 2018 10:51 am

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Shipping and boating traffic will come to a temporary halt at part of one of the busiest ports on the Great Lakes when President Donald Trump pays a visit to Duluth.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with the Secret Service to secure the Port of Duluth-Superior when the president attends a meeting on mining and trade followed by an evening rally on Wednesday.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports U.S. Coast Guard Lt. John Mack says a security zone will be enforced in the northern and central parts of Duluth’s port. The enforcement will start at 4 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. That will block maritime traffic coming through the main entry point in Duluth, although vessels can still use the less-traveled Superior entry point.

The port is used by freighters from around the Great Lakes, as well as ocean-going vessels from around the world.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

