DuraTech industries marks completion of $7.5M expansion

DuraTech Industries, an industrial printing firm, celebrated the completion of a $7.5 million expansion in La Crosse on Wednesday.

Gov. Scott Walker took part on Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting for the project, which is expected to create up to 125 jobs once it is fully operational. The company chose to expand in La Crosse over Raleigh, North Carolina and Bangor, China, according to a news release.

“This is great news for La Crosse and our entire state,” Walker said in a statement. “DuraTech’s decision to expand right here at home is a big reason for our state’s continued economic success. Investments from Wisconsin-based companies are key in maintaining our all-time low unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.”

DuraTech now employs more than 275 full-time workers in La Crosse and purchases from 200 suppliers in the region. The expansion added 47,000 square feet to the factory, which produces decorative and functional identification products to Fortune 500 companies. The company was established in Galesville in 1977 before moving its headquarters to La Crosse in 1979.

In 2017, WEDC provided Duratech with Industrial Revenue Bonding and a Business Development Tax Credit related to renovations and expansions at its La Crosse manufacturing plant, as well as its development of a new product line.

“We are very proud of our new state of the art 47,000-square-foot addition,” said Mark Johnson, DuraTech president. “It has clean rooms to house our high-speed printing presses, a robot to inspect parts, energy saving LED lighting and 10 new offices. The new addition will help us better serve our growing customer base and is a great working environment for our team members.”