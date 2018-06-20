Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Milwaukee rolls back city fees on solar panel projects

Milwaukee rolls back city fees on solar panel projects

By: Associated Press June 20, 2018 2:30 pm

A new city of Milwaukee policy change passed on Wednesday could help lessen the sticker shock caused by solar-panel systems for sale to developers and homeowners.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

About Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo