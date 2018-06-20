US home sales fell 0.4 percent in May amid inventory crunch

By JOSH BOAK

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. existing home sales slipped 0.4 percent in May, as a prolonged shortage of properties on the market deters home-buying.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.43 million in May, showing the second straight monthly decline. Sales have tumbled 3 percent over the past year, despite there being steady job growth that has boosted demand from would-be homebuyers and an unemployment rate that has fallen to a multi-decade low of 3.8 percent.

The housing market is caught in a vice grip resulting from there being fewer sales listings and rising mortgage rates, both of which have made home ownership less affordable to many Americans.

The number of sales listings has dropped by 6.1 percent over the past year to 1.85 million. That has forced would-be buyers to act quickly and sign contracts in just 26 days on average. It has also pushed up home values as the median sales price in May rose 4.9 percent from a year ago to $264,800.

Because of declining inventories, sales of homes worth less than $250,000 have declined over the past year. But in a sign of greater income inequality, sales of homes worth more than $1 million have surged 14.4 percent this year.

Adding to the pressure are rising mortgage rates. The average interest charged on a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage was 4.62 percent last week, up from 3.91 percent a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Higher mortgage rates risk further suppressing sales listings, even if the higher home values encourage some people to list their properties. The Realtors found that, because of higher mortgage costs, 15 percent of homeowners are forgoing listing their properties for sale, up from 11 percent in April.

Sales rose in the Northeast in May. But sales fell in the Midwest, South and West.