14 more schools getting grants for safety improvements

State officials announced Thursday that 14 more schools and school districts will be receiving grant money to help them make safety improvements.

The money comes from legislation state lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker passed earlier this year offering $100 million worth of grants to make schools throughout the state safer. The legislation came in response to a shooting rampage that left 17 dead at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The grant money can be spent on physical improvements, such as installing door locks and hardening entranceways. It also can be used to provide teachers and other staff employees with mental-health training.

In this latest round of grant awards, the state is giving away $1,788,609. The money is going to these districts, in these amounts:

Appleton Area School District, $767,207

D.C. Everest Area School District, $239,975

Unified School District of De Pere, $62,200

Howards Grove School District, $66,757

Lena School District, $61,720

Menasha Joint School District, $164,600

Mishicot School District, $63,090

Muskego-Norway School District, $33,659

Phelps School District, $23,107

Saint Peter Catholic School, $20,000

Sturgeon Bay School District, $103,930

Waupun Area School District, $99,979

Winter School District, $62,385

Waupaca Christian Academy, $20,000

The announcement on Thursday came a day after state officials announced the results of a previous round of grant awards. In that round, 19 schools and school districts received notice they would be getting $1,943,417 for safety improvements.