Milwaukee on short list for Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee is on the short list of cities that could play host to the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

Wisconsin’s largest city was among four to appear on Wednesday on a list compiled by the DNC site selection committee. But the Denver Post is reporting that Denver, which also made the cut, is planning to withdraw its application. The two other cities are Houston and Miami Beach. The Journal Sentinel says the cities eliminated include Atlanta, New York, San Francisco and Birmingham, Alabama.

Local organizers say the convention would bring about 50,000 visitors and $200 million worth of spending to Milwaukee.

The convention will be held from July 13 to July 16, 2020. The site-selection committee is expected to visit the finalists this summer and announce the host city either later this year or in early 2019.