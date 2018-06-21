Quantcast
Walker meets with Trump at White House luncheon

By: Associated Press June 21, 2018 3:40 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is joining other governors for a lunch meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Walker’s spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg says the governor was in Washington on Thursday to take part in a U.S. Department of Commerce meeting with Secretary Wilbur Ross and the Foxconn executive Louis Woo to talk about why companies should invest in Wisconsin.

Foxconn plans to spend up to $10 billion in the state on a plant that could employ as many as 13,000 people.

Hasenberg says Walker was invited to the White House with other governors to discuss the country’s opioid epidemic, the economy and workforce development.

TJ Helmstetter, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, said the meeting is “Another example of Scott Walker putting his national image above Wisconsin’s interests.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

