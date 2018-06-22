Sen. Johnson says Congress must act on immigration

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says Congress must act on immigration legislation to deal with what he calls a “flood of people trying to get into this country illegally.”

Johnson said in an interview on Friday on WTMJ-AM that he believes a bill could get votes needed to be passed in the Senate, but he doesn’t know if it would find enough support to pass the House. Republicans control both the House and Senate.

Johnson blamed Democrats, who he said are unwilling to help pass a bill because “they like the issue.”

He says Democrats are “exploiting these very sympathetic pictures” to win elections.

But Johnson says President Donald Trump’s executive order to stop separating children from their families at the border won’t stand the test of time and “this is up to Congress to act.”