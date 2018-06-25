Quantcast
Minnesota regulators to decide this week on Enbridge Line 3

By: Associated Press June 25, 2018 9:56 am

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State regulators reconvene this week to decide whether to approve or reject Enbridge Energy’s proposal for replacing its Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission will meet on Tuesday and its members will resume questioning Enbridge officials as well other supporters and opponents of the project. The panel could then deliberate as long as until Friday before making its decision.

Line 3 was built in the 1960s. It runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin. Enbridge says it needs to be replaced to protect public safety and restore the line’s capacity because the existing pipeline is increasingly prone to corrosion and cracking.

But climate-change and tribal activists object because it would carry Canadian tar-sands crude and could lead to oil spills in the pristine waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

