Appleton airport announces $8 million hangar expansion

Air Wisconsin Airlines is embarking on an $8 million expansion of the Appleton International Airport, officials announced on Tuesday.

The project, which is expected to create 80 jobs, calls for the construction of a 30,000 square-foot hangar and 7,000 square-foot attached office, according to a news release. The work is expected to begin in July and wrap up by the end of the year.

Appleton-based Air Wisconsin Airlines has operated as a regional airline since 1965. In the past two years, the company has seen a 25 percent increase in its seating space as a result of a contract it signed with United Airlines for short connecting flights, according to a Bloomberg analysis that in late May ranked the airport the fourth fastest-growing in the U.S.

The new maintenance hangar will help the airline keep up with the demand. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is in discussions with the company about providing incentives for the expansion, according to a release.

“Wisconsin businesses like Air Wisconsin are choosing to invest in themselves and grow here in Wisconsin because we have some of the best workers in the country,” Gov. Scott Walker said in a statement. “This expansion will create 80 new high-skill aircraft technician jobs and other related jobs that will help families throughout the Fox Valley.”