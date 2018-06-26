Quantcast
Wisconsin frack plant opponents sue agency over self-review

By: Associated Press June 26, 2018 1:22 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An environmental group and the Ho-Chunk Nation are suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over its handling of a permit for a timber company out of Georgia that wants to build a $75 million frack-sand operation in the state.

Clean Wisconsin argues that the department secretary, Dan Meyer, overstepped his authority when he agreed to review a judge’s ruling that had invalidated a permit issued to Meteor Timber for a proposed processing and loading operation in Monroe County.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that companion complaints filed on Monday seek to block the ongoing review while a judge considers whether the DNR’s rules allow the agency to possibly reverse a judge’s order.

Jim Dick, a spokesman for the DNR, declined to comment to the newspaper, citing the pending litigation.

