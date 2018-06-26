WisDOT announces more work on I-94 reconstruction

More work is up for grabs on the reconstruction of Interstate 94 between Milwaukee and the Illinois border as Foxconn Technology Group begins work on a massive factory nearby in the village of Mount Pleasant.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Monday that it would soon begin accepting bids for a northern section of the I-94 project. That section runs from County G in Racine County to College Avenue in Milwaukee County.

Although WisDOT has been long been working to rebuild the stretch of I-94 running north and south between Milwaukee and the Illinois state line, the agency accelerated its schedule after Wisconsin inked a deal to bring Foxconn to the state. The agency is now trying to have the entire 18.5-mile project completed by Memorial Day 2020.

Before this latest bid announcement, WisDOT had awarded two contracts for work on the I-94 project to Brownsville-based Michels Corp. Also, on Friday, two other companies won $25 million worth of Racine County road projects related to the Foxconn plant.

The latest project calls for expanding 7.5 miles of freeway, rebuilding I-94’s interchange at 7 Mile Road in Racine County and building a new interchange at Elm Road in Milwaukee County, as well as drainage and paving work.

During an event last week, Bob Sietz, WisDOT deputy secretary, said WisDOT plans to let the contract for work on the northern part of I-94 in August. Ultimately, WisDOT will spend about half a billion dollars on infrastructure projects to accommodate Foxconn’s $10 billion factory.

On Thursday, WisDOT awarded an $80 million contract to have the central part of I-94 rebuilt by Michels Corp., which had previously won a $168.8 million contract for the southern section of I-94. WisDOT also recently announced 14 subcontractors who would be working on that same $168.8 million contract.

WisDOT has scheduled two meetings for contractors who are interested in working on Foxconn-related projects. One, a workshop, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Zoo Interchange Field office, Fox Room, 2424 S. 102nd St., in West Allis. The second, a mandatory pre-bid meeting, will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Oak Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 8040 S. 6th Street, in Oak Creek.