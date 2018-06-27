BUILDING BLOCKS: Downtown Milwaukee Hyatt Place

Project name: Downtown Milwaukee Hyatt Place

Address: 800 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee

Cost: $27 million

Project size: Six stories, with 150 rooms and 1,700 square feet of meeting space

Work started in: spring 2017

Construction completed: June 2018

Developer: Janko Group, Deerfield, Ill.

Architects: Norr Architects, Engineers and Planners

General contractor: WM. A. Randolph Inc., Gurnee, Ill.

Significance of the project: The new Hyatt Place hotel will be one of the last projects undertaken as part of the redevelopment of the former Pabst brewery complex. The hotel also stands near the $524 million arena the Milwaukee Bucks are having built just north of where the team now plays in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. That proximity to the team’s new venue led architects to incorporate various references to the Bucks into the hotel’s designs. The Hyatt’s registration desk has a backdrop resembling a basketball net, its guest rooms have basketball-themed art on their walls and its lounge area has photographs of former Bucks on display. In a nod to the likelihood that athletes will be staying there, the hotel has raised ceilings and shower heads on its top floor.