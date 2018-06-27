Foxconn awards $14 million work for first building

Foxconn Technology Group has awarded $14 million worth of work to eight contractors, which will now be charged with putting up the first building at the company’s planned manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant.

Work on the 120,000 square-foot building is scheduled to begin in August and wrap up by December. The job follows on the $100 million worth of site work that was awarded in late April awarded to 26 companies from Wisconsin and one from Illinois.

Foxconn’s first building at its $10 billion factory complex will have offices for contractors working on the rest of the plant, as well as research and development space. Foxconn began accepting bids for the work in May.

Of the eight companies to win work on the job, six have their headquarters in Wisconsin. Here’s a rundown of the companies that will be working on Foxconn’s first building and the sorts of work they will be providing:

Otis Elevator Co., Farmington, Connecticut, elevator installation



Superior Masonry Builders, Butler, concrete work



Bright View Landscape Services, Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, landscaping



Spancrete Industries, Waukesha, precast work



Total Mechanical, Pewaukee, mechanical, plumbing and fire protection



Merrill Steel, Schofield, providing structural steel and miscellaneous metals



The Boldt Company, Appleton, architectural work



Pieper Electric, New Berlin, electrical work