Trump comes to Wisconsin to tout Foxconn amid Harley flap

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The groundbreaking ceremony taking place Thursday for the $10 billion factory Foxconn is building in Wisconsin was supposed to be evidence of a manufacturing revival led by President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy.

But Harley-Davidson’s announcement this week about moving some motorcycle productoin overseas to avoid tariffs is leading to unease in Wisconsin — a state Trump barely won and where his fellow Republican Gov. Scott Walker will be on the ballot in just over four months.

The contrasting news provided the backdrop for Trump’s visit to southeast Wisconsin, where he’s scheduled to speak on Thursday at the Foxconn site and hold a closed-door fundraiser just a couple miles away from Harley’s headquarters.

Walker is counting on the state’s strong economy as he makes his case for being re-elected. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is at record-low levels. Walker is arguing that that number and the Foxconn project, the result of the largest economic-development deal in state history, show that Wisconsin is on the right track.

When the deal, reached with the help of Trump, was signed last year, Walker said critics could “suck lemons” and “all of us in the state should be smiling, Republican and Democrat, doesn’t matter.”

A year later, opinion polls show Wisconsin voters are split on the project and the state of the economy.

“I read conflicting reports,” said Katherine Wikoff, 58, a professor at the Milwaukee School of Engineering who doesn’t align with either political party. “I read many positive things. And, here and there I’ll see things that don’t look so good.”

Wikoff said she has concerns that the Foxconn project will draw heavy traffic and harm the environment. At the same time, she said the project could spur more economic development.

“Foxconn could be sort of a catalyst for a lot of really exciting things happening,” she said.

Tom Deisinger, a 60-year-old banker who said he’s not affiliated with either political party, said he was “fairly bullish” on both the economy and the Foxconn project.

“What I hear from talking to other business owners, they feel pretty good about the economy too,” he said. “Employment is strong. It’s actually become an issue for us. You know, finding qualified candidates for not just entry-level jobs, but really any level jobs. It’s getting harder and harder.”

Trump’s visit comes as he is trying to retain supporters in Wisconsin and other upper-Midwest states. Trump visited Minnesota last week and North Dakota on Wednesday.

Trump carried Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point — just under 23,000 votes. He’s not especially popular. Only 44 percent of the respondents in a Marquette University Law School poll released last week approve of the job he’s doing, whereas 50 percent disapproved.

Republicans have been mostly unified in their support of the Foxconn project, saying it presents a once-a-generation opportunity to transform the state’s economy. But most Democrats — including all eight of those running against Walker — are against it, arguing the up to $4.5 billion worth of taxpayer subsidies that’s being offered is too much. If those incentives are actually paid out— they’re tied to jobs and investment benchmarks — they would be the most paid to a foreign company in U.S. history.

“Scott Walker is part of the Trump-Walker axis that is hurting Wisconsin, hurting America,” said Matt Flynn, a Democrat running for governor who says he will sue to stop the Foxconn project if he’s elected. “He is simply obedient to Trump.”

Of the respondents to the Marquette poll, 46 percent said they think the state is paying more for the plant than it’s worth, whereas 40 percent think it will provide at least as much value as the state is investing.

Deisinger thinks it’s worth it.

“I just think in general the employment opportunities and the other offshoot businesses, there’s just a lot of opportunity that will come of that,” Deisinger said. “It’s a big price for the state to pay (incentives), but to make an omelet you’ve got to break some eggs, right?”

Should Foxconn employ 13,000 workers as planned, it would be the largest private-sector employer in Wisconsin.

“Foxconn’s state-of-the-art products will be made in the U.S.A. — proudly in the state of Wisconsin!” Walker tweeted Tuesday, as he tried to shift discussion away from Harley-Davidson.