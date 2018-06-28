Minnesota regulators seem poised to approve Enbridge project (UPDATE)

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators appeared ready on Thursday to approve Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline across the northern part of the state, even though at least one big question remains unresolved: What route should the line take?

As the Public Utilities Commission held open deliberations on the project, all five members spoke in support of it, but some with heavy trepidation. Several commissioners cited the deteriorating condition of the existing line, which was built in the 1960s, as a big consideration.

“It’s irrefutable that that pipeline is an accident waiting to happen,” Commissioner Dan Lipschultz said. “It feels like a gun to our head … All I can say is the gun is real and it’s loaded.”

“I think it’s clear where we’re all going,” Commissioner John Tuma said. “It’s just a matter of working out the details.”

Some pipeline opponents responded angrily as the commissioners prepared to take a break ahead of an expected vote later Thursday.

A American Indian woman stood and shouted, “You have just declared war on the Ojibwe!” Brent Murcia, of the group Youth Climate Intervenors, added: “We will not let this stand.”

Tribal and climate-change activists have joined forces to fight the project, arguing in part that the pipeline risks spills in pristine areas in northern Minnesota where tribes harvest wild rice. Ojibwe Indians, or Anishinaabe, consider wild rice sacred and central to their culture.

Several commissioners said they have a difficult decision ahead of them. Chairwoman Nancy Lange choked up and took off her glasses to wipe her eyes as she described her reasoning. Another commissioner, Katie Sieben, said it was “so tough because there is no good outcome.”

Commissioners did not discuss the route during the morning’s deliberations. The current pipeline crosses two Native American reservations whose tribes strongly oppose the project.

Enbridge has proposed a route that bypasses those reservations, but the tribes and climate-change activists oppose that route, too. The company says it needs to replace the pipeline because it’s increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking.

The pipeline currently runs from Alberta, Canada, across North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Enbridge has said it would continue to run Line 3 if Minnesota regulators rejected its proposal, despite its accelerating maintenance needs.

Much of the discussion at the Line 3 hearings over the past several days has been about whether Minnesota and Midwest refineries need the extra oil. Enbridge, for safety reasons, now runs Line 3 at about half its original capacity of 760,000 barrels a day, and currently uses it only to carry light crude.

The project’s opponents, including the Minnesota Department of Commerce, argue that the refineries don’t need it because demand for oil and petroleum products will fall in the coming years as people switch to electric cars and renewable-energy sources. Opposition groups also argue that much of the additional oil would eventually flow from to overseas buyers.

Enbridge has already replaced a short segment of Line 3 in Wisconsin and put that part into service. Construction is underway on a short segment that crosses northeastern North Dakota and on a longer section from Alberta to the U.S. border, and Enbridge plans to continue that work. Enbridge has estimated the overall cost of the project at $7.5 billion, including $2.6 billion for the U.S. segment.