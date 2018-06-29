Business Digest for the week of June 29

H.J. Martin and Son honored for ongoing support of military veterans.

Disabled American Veterans Wisconsin honored H.J. Martin and Son on June 8 for its “outstanding accomplishments” in working with veterans. by presenting it with its 2018 Employer of the Year Award in the Medium Employer category.

The award was presented during the opening session of the 90th Annual DAV State Convention. Ryan Foley, vice president of field operations for H.J. Martin, was on hand at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay to accept the award in person.

H.J. Martin was chosen for three reasons: its work to recruit and hire veterans, its work to retain and train veterans and its emphasis on veterans initiatives.

H.J. Martin’s veterans programs include Building for the Bravest, which builds custom-designed smart homes for injured American service members, and the Jerry Home Project, which helped a disabled Vietnam veteran replace his house after its roof had collapsed.

“This truly is a great honor,” Foley said. “Not only is hiring and supporting veterans the right thing to do, we have found them to be exemplary employees. Their work ethic is second to none and they consistently are great representatives of the company. We thank DAV Wisconsin for recognizing H.J. Martin and Son.”

Pewaukee construction start-up earns entrepreneurship grant

Build It Fab of Pewaukee, a start-up that distributes construction products to builders and their clients, is among 10 small businesses to receive more than $300,000 worth of grants as part of the Ideadvance program, which helps foster entrepreneurship in Wisconsin.

Ideadvance is open to University of Wisconsin System staff and faculty employees, students and alumni at all of the system’s campuses except the University of Wisconsin-Madison..

Build it Fab was among the program’s stage 1 teams, which become eligible by meeting goals over a six-month period.

“We selected well-formed teams with diverse ideas that have successfully attracted local customers. This reflects the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem developing all around the state,” said Dr. Idella Yamben, program manager. “Ideadvance’s performance-based funding aims to help these teams identify growth opportunities so they may continue to develop and enrich their local communities.”

MSI hires Adam Roder as structural engineer

MSI General Corporation recently hired Adam Roder as a structural engineer at the firm.

Roder has more than 10 years of experience in engineering and construction. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering in Architectural Engineering.

Oconomowoc-based MSI General Corporation, a design and construction firm, is a veteran-owned organization founded in 1957.

Mortenson tapped as assistant director of land development services at raSmith

Tom Mortensen, a 30-year veteran professional landscape architect, has been promoted to assistant director of land development services division at raSmith. Mortensen has worked at raSmith since 2004.

Mortensen will also continue to lead raSmith’s internal team of five landscape architects, who work with both private- and public-sector clients. The site-planning and landscape-architecture projects he is now managing include the Waukesha City Hall, Prairie’s Edge mixed-use development in Port Washington and the Foxtown Brewery and mixed-use development in Mequon.

“As a site planner and landscape architect, Tom contributes a unique skill set to the land development services division,” said David Cleary, director of land development services at raSmith. “Tom’s perspective, as well as his experience on projects in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest, will be important as he focuses on growing our local and regional presence from our Brookfield office.”