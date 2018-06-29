Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Eminent-domain fears swirl as Foxconn breaks ground in Mount Pleasant

Eminent-domain fears swirl as Foxconn breaks ground in Mount Pleasant

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 29, 2018 12:17 pm

As Foxconn Technology Group officially marked the start on Thursday of work on its $10 billion factory in Mount Pleasant, fears swirled that local officials were moving to unleash a legal means of forcing homeowners to make way for the technology giant: eminent domain.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo