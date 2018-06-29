Foxconn reaches agreement to open Green Bay office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to open an office in Green Bay.

The company announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement to buy a six-story, 75,000-square-foot building in downtown Green Bay and use it as an “innovation center.”

The Taiwanese company says the center will create at least 200 high-tech jobs. Workers there will be employed developing applications for the company’s display screens.

The center will complement the massive manufacturing campus Foxconn is preparing to build in the village of Mount Pleasant.

Gov. Scott Walker has been touting the campus as an economic boon for the entire state as he faces re-election in November. A large number of respondents to a Marquette University Law School poll released last week, however, expressed doubt the campus would help businesses elsewhere in the state.