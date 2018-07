ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a second person has died as the result of a home explosion in Oneida.

Oneida police say the 27-year-old Emily Tank was found dead in wreckage left behind after a blast on Saturday morning. Police say the 65-year-old Alan Wiesler, who was discovered near a ditch after the explosion, died on Sunday in a hospital in Madison.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. No further details have been released.