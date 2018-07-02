Quantcast
Coast Guard prepares to seek funding for Soo Locks upgrade

By: Associated Press July 2, 2018 2:54 pm

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the construction of a second Great Lakes navigation lock for large freighters will be included in its 2020 budget request to the Trump administration.

Lt. Col. Dennis Sugrue of the agency’s Detroit district said on Monday the Soo Locks project will have to compete with others from around the country. Congress will make the final decision about whether to pay for the $1 billion project.

A new Coast Guard analysis significantly boosts the project’s benefit-cost score, which should improve its prospects.

Only one of the existing locks can accommodate the 1,000-foot freighters that haul iron ore and other bulk cargo between Lake Superior and the other Great Lakes.

Advocates say if it’s disabled for a lengthy period, steelmaking and U.S. heavy manufacturing could be harmed.

