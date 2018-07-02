Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Fire burning at Wisconsin recycling plant

Fire burning at Wisconsin recycling plant

By: Associated Press July 2, 2018 11:04 am

NORWAY, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities say three dozen fire departments are battling a blaze at a recycling plant in Racine County.

Wind Point Fire Chief Rob Robins says two firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion. The Journal Times reports no one from the recycling plant in the town of Norway has been injured.

Authorities say firefighters responded to the Johns Disposal site at about 1 p.m. Sunday. WDJT -TV reports that the fire is burning thousands of a pounds of bailed trash and officials expect it will be days before the blaze is put out.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo